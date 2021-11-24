Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man is dead and a woman critically wounded after being shot by a man who apparently followed the male victim into a restaurant before opening the fire. No immediate arrest was made following the Tuesday night shooting in the Summerlin area west of downtown. No identities were released but police said the victims were a 40-year-old man and a woman who worked at the restaurant. According to police, there were no customers in the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Police Lt. Dave Valenta said officers responding to 911 calls about a shooting found the two victims.