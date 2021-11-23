Vegas-area officials term protests at their homes ‘scary’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas-area elected officials are using the same word — “scary” — to describe weekend demonstrations outside their homes involving people expressing opposition to government COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that about 20 protesters stayed about two hours outside his home on Sunday, holding flags, honking, speaking into bullhorns and chanting, “No mask, no vax.” Clark County School District Board President Linda Cavazos described a similar scene at her home in Henderson. She said it was more like bullying and intimidation, and called it “just not OK.”