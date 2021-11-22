Faulk, Blues jump on Golden Knights in 1st period, win 5-2

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who entered with two wins in their previous 10 games. Jordan Binnington, who had lost six of his last seven starts, was sharp and made 32 saves. Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who had won five of six. St. Louis trailed 2-0 before it exploded midway through the first period.