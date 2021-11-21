Billy Hinsche, longtime Beach Boys collaborator, dead at 70

DENVER (AP) — Friends and associates say Billy Hinsche, a singer-songwriter and musician in a 1960s pop band with Dino Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. who later performed for decades with The Beach Boys, has died. He was 70. Hinsche died Saturday of cancer, actress Lucie Arnaz, a longtime friend and brother of Desi Arnaz Jr., said in an Instagram post. It wasn’t immediately known where Hinsche, a resident of Henderson, Nevada, died. Born June 29, 1951, in Manila, Philippines, Hinsche moved with his family to Beverly Hills, where he met Dean Martin Jr. and Desi Arnaz Jr. in high school.