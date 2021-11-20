TV report: Vegas-area sewage spilled into creek to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A TV station found a big Las Vegas-area sewage pumping facility failed last year, spewing some 500,000 gallons of wastewater and leaking into a creek that leads toward the Lake Mead reservoir on the Colorado River. KLAS-TV reports that officials now want to spend $40 million to rehabilitate the Clark County Water Reclamation District wastewater lift station, where the January 2020 spill was blamed on a corroded underground pipe. Most of the spilled sewage was vacuumed up, but an estimated 10,000 gallons went into a nearby creek. Lake Mead is the drought-stricken reservoir providing almost all of Las Vegas’ drinking water supply.