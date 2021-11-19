Flamingo Las Vegas joins El Cortez marking milestone dates

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two iconic Las Vegas hotel-casinos are marking milestone dates — one on the Strip and one downtown. The Flamingo Las Vegas has begun celebrating its 75th birthday ahead of the Dec. 26, 1946 anniversary of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Meyer Lansky opening a 105-room property on what is now Las Vegas Boulevard. It now has more than 3,400 rooms and a 28-story tower owned by casino giant Caesars Entertainment. Downtown, the El Cortez Hotel & Casino has commemorated 80 years since opening in November 1941 with 59 rooms. Longtime owner Jackie Gaughan lived for years in a penthouse atop the 15-story tower.