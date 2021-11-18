New Maui police chief picks Las Vegas colleague as deputy

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — According to a letter to the Maui Police Department obtained by The Maui News, the incoming chief has selected a colleague from the Las Vegas force he came from to be his deputy chief. Incoming Chief John Pelletier selected as his second in command Charles L. Hank III. Both men served in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They will be sworn in at a December ceremony in Wailuku. The Maui Police Commission didn’t approve moving expenses for Hank, but recommended reimbursing Pelletier more than $15,000 in moving expenses. Pelletier’s expenses include one-way airfare to Maui and shipping two vehicles and furniture.