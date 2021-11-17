Vegas police: Officers shoot, wound man after he points gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed at gun at them. A police statement said the incident occurred Tuesday when officers went to a mobile home park in response to a report of a man walking around with a gun. According to the statement, officers located the man, who ran off and then produced and pointed a gun after a shot chase on foot. The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not considered to be life-threatening, the statement said.