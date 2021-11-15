NHP probes death of pedestrian on I-80 in Reno near I-580

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian over the weekend who was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Interstate 80 in Reno near the interchange with I-580. The crash at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange at about 7:30 p.m. Friday shutdown the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours and forced a detour of eastbound traffic to the north and south on I-580. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No other details have been released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to send an email to the highway patrol at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us.