Jackson fumbles chance to play hero’s role in Raiders debut

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desean Jackson fumbled away his chance to be a major playmaker in his Las Vegas Raiders debut. Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter on Sunday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr stepped up in the pocket and fired the ball 40 yards downfield, targeting Jackson for the first time. But the 14-year veteran lost the ball when Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton jarred the ball loose. Kansas City answered with 17 straight points to close the game. Jackson will get another week to become acclimated with his new team without having to worry about travel or disruption before the Bengals arrive.