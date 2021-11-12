Sparks police seek person of interest in suspected homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police are looking for a person of interest to question as they investigate a suspected homicide of a man found dead just before midnight. Police say they found the man bleeding and unresponsive after they were called to the 600 block of East Prater Way near North McCarran Boulevard at 11:37 p.m. Thursday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Police are looking for 53-year-old Ramon Michael Clark. He’s known to drive a lifted, blue 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Nevada license plate SBGW2. He also owns a grey 2009 Chevy Corvette with Nevada plate SBGW, and a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Nevada plate 910126.