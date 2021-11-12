Nevada trooper: Man rammed vehicles before officers shot him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper says law enforcement officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly used a pickup truck to ram marked patrol cars at Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area. Trooper Travis Smaka told reporters the man was hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting a little after 7 a.m. Thursday near the visitor center of the popular scenic destination. The man’s name and hometown weren’t immediately made public. Smaka says his pickup truck rammed a campground fence and officers including at least one trooper shot him after the pickup crashed into law enforcement vehicles. Las Vegas police says no Metro officers fired a weapon.