Nevada lawmakers begin redrawing state’s political maps

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Frustrations from Republicans and progressive organizers are slowly surfacing as Nevada lawmakers begin the once-every-decade process of redrawing the state’s political maps. The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature introduced new bills to reapportion and redraw districts used to elect representatives to the U.S. Congress, the statehouse and the Board of Regents, which oversees public colleges and universities. The opening day of the redistricting session Friday saw few fireworks. Republicans objected to a decision to hold most discussions in a subcommittee rather than allowing the entire Legislature to weigh in and progressives roamed the Legislature’s hallways preparing to oppose maps they claim divide Las Vegas Latinos.