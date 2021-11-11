Skip to Content
Vegas police investigating death discovered after home fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police homicide detectives are helping investigate a fire in a mobile home where a dead body was found after the fire and where a disturbance was previously reported. Police said the dead body was found after the fire was reported Wednesday about nine hours after patrol officers responded to a reported  domestic disturbance. A police statement said “officers settled the disturbance after determining it was a civil property dispute.” The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death were not released. The Clark County Fire Department said three dead dogs also were found in the double-wide mobile home.

