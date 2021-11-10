Reno Republican Don Tatro appointed to Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Donald Tatro will replace former state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer in the Nevada Legislature when it convenes to redraw the state’s political maps in a yet-to-be-scheduled special session. Commissioners in Washoe County and Carson City appointed Tatro on Wednesday. The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Tatro does not intend to run for the seat in 2022 and plans to serve only during the redistricting session. Republican Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, who also applied to replace Kieckhefer, has already announced her candidacy for the seat. Tatro previously worked for former U.S. Sen. John Ensign and served on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s Housing Task Force.