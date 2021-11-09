Casinos have best quarter ever; 2020 total exceeded already

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos are marking the industry’s best quarter ever and pushing U.S. casino revenue past what it was for all of 2020. Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association show U.S. casinos are poised to have their best year ever in 2021 as more consumers feel comfortable visiting casinos amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, and as online and sports betting revenues continue to grow. U.S. casinos won nearly $14 billion in the third quarter of this year. They are on pace to break the annual record of over $43 billion set in 2019.