Head of Nevada health insurance exchange to step down Dec. 3

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The governor’s office announced Monday the head of Nevada’s health insurance exchange will leave her position in less than a month. Heather Korbulic briefly headed the state unemployment office during the height of pandemic-related job losses and served as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s policy director during the 2021 state Legislature. Sisolak’s office says she’ll leave the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Dec. 3. As interim head of the overwhelmed Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation from April to June 2020, Korbulic helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. She cited threats to her personal safety when she left the post and returned to her role at the insurance exchange.