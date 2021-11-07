UNR to offer Nevada’s 1st online marijuana education program

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The extended studies program at the University of Nevada, Reno is launching the first online courses in the state to obtain non-credit certificates in cannabis education. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the first courses begin Nov. 15, ranging from business of the industry; to agriculture and horticulture; law and policy and healthcare and medicine. Jodi Herzik, interim vice provost for Extended Studies at UNR, says the intention is to meet tremendous job growth in a $1 billion industry that employs 10,000 just in Nevada. She says the industry is changing.