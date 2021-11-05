Vegas-area school trustees stall in effort to find new chief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas-area school trustees haven’t named an interim superintendent or outlined a process for selecting a new chief of the fifth-largest U.S. district. A divided Clark County School District board rejected a call Thursday to start the process to replace Superintendent Jesus Jara. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that all seven trustees agreed an interim superintendent won’t get the permanent position. Jara was abruptly fired a week ago on a 4-3 vote “for convenience” and without a publicly stated reason. He’s scheduled to remain until Dec. 1 and drew criticism for committing almost $409,000 to salary increases for more than a dozen of his top district executives.