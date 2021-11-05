Pedestrian killed by school bus was Las Vegas woman, 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have identified the 65-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a school bus in central Las Vegas. Nita Livingston of Las Vegas was declared dead at the scene of Thursday’s crash at about 3:45 p.m. on Warnock and Desert Inn roads. Police said Friday the bus was idling at a stop sign when Livingston began crossing Warnock in an unmarked area. The bus driver then started to turn toward Desert Inn, knocking Livingston to the ground before she was run over. The 58-year-old bus driver, whose name hasn’t been released, called 911. None of the children on the bus was hurt. An investigation is continuing.