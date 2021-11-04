Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Senators 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night to cap a busy day. In the morning, Vegas acquired injured forward Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel will have artificial disk replacement surgery soon. Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team. Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots.