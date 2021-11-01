Woman dies in retaliatory shooting at Las Vegas house party

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Halloween weekend house party took a violent turn when a woman was shot to death. Las Vegas police say the shooting happened early Sunday. According to investigators, it started when five men were denied entry into the home. They later returned and fired multiple rounds into the house from a car. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. and they found one woman already dead. She had been shot multiple times. Two other people at the home were transported to the hospital. Their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.