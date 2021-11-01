Big SEMA automotive aftermarket show returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials say the return this week of a big automotive products trade show could draw as many as 100,000 people to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Specialty Equipment Market Association show, commonly known as SEMA, opens Tuesday, after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It runs through Thursday, followed by a public event on Friday dubbed “SEMA Ignited” in the convention center parking area. A companion event, the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo, will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. Electric vehicles are featured this year, and convention attendees will be able to ride Teslas in the underground people mover built between convention center stops by Elon Musk’s The Boring Co.