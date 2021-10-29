Union workers rally on Vegas Strip for return to hotel jobs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hundreds of hotel, casino and restaurant workers rallied on the Las Vegas Strip as the Culinary union made a second monthly call to return more people to jobs idled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Culinary union said Thursday that more than one-third of its 60,000 members haven’t been rehired, despite a recovery by casinos and hotels from closures imposed in March 2020. Union President Ted Pappageorge says companies charging full rates should provide full service. The message echoed calls made during a Sept. 24 march on the Strip. Casinos statewide have been setting monthly winnings records, hotel room rates have rebounded and tourism officials report the number of visitors is approaching pre-pandemic levels.