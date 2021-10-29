Nevada rancher cites `shroud of secrecy’ at lithium mine

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada rancher suing to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. says the government’s environmental assessment of the project relies on a baseline set by a consultant for the mining company with a conflict of interest. Bartell Ranch says the assessment trivializes potential harm to water resources and wildlife near the Oregon line. It wants a federal judge to order the Bureau of Land Management to provide documents and internal communications with all third-party consultants the agency used on the project. It’s lawyers say the agency’s refusal to turn over documents has created a “shroud of secrecy” over the basis for the mine’s approval.