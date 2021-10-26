Record number of boats at Lake Tahoe had invasive mussels

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The number of boats that inspectors stopped from launching at Lake Tahoe while carrying aquatic invasive species reached a record high this year. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency says inspectors intercepted 28 boats with invasive Dreissenid mussels, up from 20 in 2020 and about 10 the prior year. Dreissenid mussel species include zebra and quagga mussels. The TRPA reported Monday that despite the increase, no new invasive species have been detected in the lake. It says the substantial increase in intercepted mussels stems from a large number of newly purchased boats from other states with known aquatic invasive species and a general increase in boating activity and travel.