Nevada using $5M in COVID-19 aid for grants to disabled kids

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is allocating $5 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid to a program the governor and state treasurer say provides grants to children with disabilities and their families. Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine said Monday the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students program, or TOTS, aims to help youngsters recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and provide opportunities to save for the future. Up to 1,000 children with disabilities can receive $5,000 to use for education, transportation, housing, health care, assistive technology and other disability-related expenses. The grants will be administered through the ABLE Nevada program and don’t have to be repaid.