Nevada lawmakers: $1 state DMV refunds to be made in-person

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers have decided that motorists who want refunds of a $1-per-transaction surcharge collected since 2020 will have to go in-person to state Department of Motor Vehicles offices. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved the refund program Thursday. It aims to comply with a court ruling that the surcharge was unconstitutionally authorized by the Legislature because the state constitution requires revenue measures to be approved by two-thirds votes in both chambers. Republicans opposed the surcharge. The DMV said it collected about $7 million a year from the fee. People will have to present receipts in person at a DMV office for refunds. Business that made lots of transactions can receive checks.