DA: Salvadoran to plead guilty to 4 Nevada killings in 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor in northern Nevada says a 22-year-old Salvadoran immigrant who was facing two death penalty trials in the killings of four people in two counties will plead guilty and go to prison for the rest of his life. Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said Thursday that Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman is due in a Reno courtroom to admit killing a Reno couple and two women in Gardnerville during a two-week stretch in January 2019. The plea will resolve murder, burglary and weapon cases in Washoe and Douglas counties with what Hicks says will result in maximum consecutive sentences on all charges. Police say Martinez Guzman told them he committed the crimes because he needed money to buy methamphetamine.