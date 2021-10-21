Congress seeks information from NFL on WFT investigation

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform says it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league has received the letter and shares the committee’s “concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination.”