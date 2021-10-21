Chen and winning streak in spotlight as Skate America begins

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sport Writer

Figure skater Nathan Chen has not lost a competition since February 2018. Talk about unbeaten streaks. Since his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the 22-year-old Chen has won three world titles, the last three of his five U.S. championships and the two most recent Grand Prix finals. He enters Skate America this weekend in Las Vegas as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth consecutive gold medal. It’s the expected first step toward what could be the crowning season for the man who has elevated the technical aspects of figure skating to the point that no jump, no spin, frankly no goal seems unattainable.