Vegas felon with violent record arrested in Elko robbery

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A felon who severed several years in prison for a 2010 shooting at a Las Vegas park has been arrested in Montana as a suspect in an attack this summer on a California couple in Elko. The couple was beaten and robbed of $25,000 in jewelry at a convenience store along Interstate 80. The Elko Daily Free Press reports 29-year-old Steven R. Mondragon of Las Vegas is accused of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny and conspiracy. Mondragon was arrested in Cascade, Montana. He was booked Saturday into the Elko County Jail with bail set at $145,000.