NHP: Dayton man standing on US 50 when hit, killed by car

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old Dayton man was standing in the westbound travel lanes of U.S. Highway 50 when he was struck and killed by a car last week near Carson City. The patrol said Monday investigators don’t know why Allen Lynch was standing on the highway Wednesday evening. He was hit by the 2006 Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Deer Run Road. Trooper Charles Casten says the driver remained on the scene is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. He says neither speed nor use of drugs or alcohol by the driver appear to have been a factor in the crash.