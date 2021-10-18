Embattled Nevada Democrats outraise midterm election foes

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada politicians are loading their campaign coffers with millions in contributions in preparation for next year’s midterm elections, according to campaign finance filings published Friday. Races to represent the Western swing state in Washington, D.C., are expected to be hotly contested, including the race for U.S. Senate and two of the state’s four U.S. House seats. The state’s Democratic incumbents outraised their Republican challengers in the race to represent the state in the U.S. Senate and the two battleground congressional districts. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $3.1 million in campaign contributions over the past three months, giving her $8.3 million cash on hand.