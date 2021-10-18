Cold front brings snow, rain, showers to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A cold front passing through drought-stricken California has brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers or drizzle elsewhere. The National Weather Service says the Sierra snowfall Sunday night was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes. Downtown Sacramento received 0.01 inch of rain, enough to end 212 consecutive days of no rain at that location. The low pressure system that produced the precipitation is moving quickly toward the Great Basin. The next round of rain in Northern California is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, with more chances in the mid- to long-term forecast.