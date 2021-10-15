Longtime Las Vegas TV reporter Tom Hawley dies at age 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — KSNV-TV in Las Vegas reported Friday that Tom Hawley, the station’s longtime traffic and news reporter, has died after taking a leave due to pancreatic cancer. He was 60. Hawley was widely known in Las Vegas as “Chopper Tom” due his reports from the station’s helicopter. Hawley had an extensive collection of his “Video Vault” reports on southern Nevada history. KSNV reports that Hawley before his death prepared to turn over thousands of files to special collections of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, his alma mater. Hawley was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and his family moved to Nevada when Hawley was a boy.