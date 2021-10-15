COVID-19 delta surge continues to recede in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials say rural areas with low vaccination rates remain a concern, but overall COVID-19 trends continue to improve statewide, with a test positivity rate that’s dropped below 8% for the first time since early July. State officials said in Thursday’s weekly update that the delta surge continues to recede across Nevada. Daily cases declined 26% between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The 14-day average fell to 527. That’s less than half the 1,193 reported in mid-August. However, officials warned that rural hospitalizations remain near their peak and Nevada is still averaging five times more cases than in June.