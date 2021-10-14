NHP probes Carson City death of pedestrian hit on US 50

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 50 on the east edge of Carson City. Authorities say the victim was struck by a car Wednesday evening near Deer Run Road south of Centennial Park. The victim’s name has not been released. The Nevada Appeal reports Carson City Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes of the highway. Nevada Highway Patrol investigators are continuing to sort out the details. Trooper Charles Casten told the Appeal the area is not well lit.