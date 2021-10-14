Louisiana’s score on ACT college test falls for another year

AP Nevada

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The average score of Louisiana’s high school seniors on the ACT college readiness test fell for a fourth year in a row and remains among the lowest in the nation. The state’s composite score on the ACT exam that measures skills in English, reading, math and science was 18.4 out of a possible 36. That’s down from 18.7 last year. The Advocate reports that only Mississippi, Nevada and Hawaii scored lower. The national average is 20.3. That’s a drop from 20.6 last year and is the lowest score in more than a decade.