Vegas police: Remains of missing woman found near mountain

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say remains found near a mountain on metro Las Vegas’ southern outskirts have been identified as that of a 26-year-old woman missing since December 2020. Las Vegas police announced Wednesday that Henderson police on Sept. 6 responded to a report of skeletal remains near Black Mountain and that the remains have been identified as those of Jawaher Hejji. Police said the Clark County Coroner’s Officer will determine cause and manner of death. Hejji was reported missing by her family who had no contact with her after Dec. 22, 2020. She was last seen walking alone on the Amargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain a day later.