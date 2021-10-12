Reno proposes monthly utility fee for stormwater projects

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The city of Reno is proposing a new utility fee to help pay for a backlog of stormwater projects and repairs that will cost the city more than $400 million over the next 20 years. City officials say such a fee is long overdue. Officials told the Reno Gazette Journal the city is facing repetitive stormwater problems and flooding city-wide. Under the proposed fee, residents would pay an additional $5 to $7 per month. Businesses would have a sliding scale based on the amount of impervious surface on the business premises. Officials say the change would generate about $15 million annually compared to the current $5.25 million.