Nevada election official to keep tax measures on 2022 ballot

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican Secretary of State doesn’t plan to remove two tax measures from the 2022 ballot that Democratic lawmakers bargained to be withdrawn. In a letter first published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Barbara Cegavske wrote that state law required she include the sales and gambling tax measures on the ballot. Democrats bargained with the petitioners to withdraw the measures months ago, worried that their inclusion could allow Republicans to frame the election around taxes. Cegavske’s stance is at odds with a opinion issued by the Attorney General’s office and sets the stage for legal battles over whether to put the measures on the ballot.