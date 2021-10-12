California developer acquires Tahoe Biltmore for $56.8M

AP Nevada

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (AP) — A California developer has acquired the 75-year-old Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino at Crystal Bay along the California-Nevada line on the north shore of Lake Tahoe for $56.8 million. The Newport Beach-based real estate firm EKN Development Group said in a statement it will continue to operate the 113-room hotel and 100-slot casino while finalizing plans for further development of the 15-acre site. EKN said it intends to develop the property “into a branded marquee destination for both locals and visitors to Lake Tahoe’s vibrant North Shore.” The Nevada Appeal reports records at the Washoe County Recorder’s Office show EKN acquired the property last month from Boulder Bay LLC.