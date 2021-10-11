Nye County inmate back in jail after fleeing rehab center

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada inmate who escaped by cutting off his ankle monitor is back in custody. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Monday 33-year-old Tyler Kennedy returned to Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County to seek shelter from the weather. Officers from several agencies immediately surrounded the area. Kennedy was taken in without incident. Nye County sheriff’s officials say officers had been searching for Kennedy for nearly 36 hours. Kennedy is facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a March freeway crash in Beatty that killed an three members of an Idaho family, including a 12-year-old girl. He had been authorized by the court to attend the rehab center.