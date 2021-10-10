Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for a Nevada inmate who has escaped. Nye County Sheriff’s officials and Las Vegas Metro Police say 33-year-old Tyler Kennedy escaped Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County on Saturday. They say Kennedy is facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a freeway crash in Beatty that killed three people in March. He was authorized by the court to attend the rehab center with an ankle monitoring bracelet. Sheriff’s detention staff say it appeared Kennedy was going beyond the ankle monitors boundary Saturday afternoon so sheriff’s staff went over to Westcare to take him back. But upon arrival, authorities noticed Kennedy had cut off the ankle monitor and fled the facility into a nearby mountain range.