Late surge gives Schenk 1-shot lead in Vegas over Wolff

AP Nevada

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Schenk gets another crack at his first PGA Tour victory. He finished with a flourish in Las Vegas by making three birdies over the last four holes. That gave Schenk a 66 and a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff. This is the second time Schenk has had a 54-hole lead in the last few months. He didn’t convert at the Barracuda Championship. Now he has to contend with Wolff, who appears to have his game and head in the right place. Also in the mix is Sam Burns, who had a rough finish but still was only two behind.