Togliatti appointed to Gaming Commission as 1st female chair

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed former Judge Jennifer Togliatti and state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer to the Nevada Gaming Commission on Friday. The appointments will give the powerful five-member gambling regulatory panel its first female chair. The commission oversees gambling regulation in Nevada and approves the actions of the Gaming Control Board. Togliatti, a former prosecutor and district court judge, retired in 2019 and will be the first woman to lead it in its 62-year history. Kieckhefer, a Reno Republican, resigned from his state Senate seat on Thursday, a day before Sisolak, a Democrat, announced the appointment.