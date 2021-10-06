COVID-19 trends continuing to improve across Nevada

AP Nevada

September was the third deadliest COVID-19 month in Washoe County since the pandemic began. But health officials said Wednesday coronavirus trends are continuing to improve in Reno-Sparks, Las Vegas and across most of the state after a summer surge in cases and hospitalizations began to plateau late last month. The 14-day average for new daily cases statewide fell to 620 on Wednesday, the lowest it’s been since mid-July. The 14-day average for the positivity rate statewide dropped to 8.5% on Tuesday. It was nearly double that much of August and hovered above 10% most of September. It is 6.7% in Clark County and 13.5% in Washoe County.