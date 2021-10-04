Protest of mask, vaccine mandates draws crowd to Vegas Strip

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A weekend protest of coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates drew several hundred people to the Las Vegas Strip, where marchers with signs and T-shirts declaring “freedom of choice” wound along sidewalks and into some resorts. Police on Monday did not immediately report any citations, arrests, damage or injuries during the Sunday evening demonstration against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. Sisolak last month ordered mandatory vaccinations for state workers including those working with at-risk populations in state-operated detention and health care facilities. State university regents last week said employees at all public universities and colleges in Nevada must get COVID-19 vaccinations by Dec. 1 or face the loss of their jobs.