Drought, low water cancels Tahoe Kokanee salmon festival

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A popular, annual fall fish festival at Lake Tahoe scheduled this month has been canceled because low water levels are expected to keep Kokanee salmon from spawning in Taylor Creek due to lingering drought. Weather officials said earlier this summer Lake Tahoe was experiencing its third driest year in 111 years. The Forest Service says the landlocked cousins of the sea-going Sockeye salmon have been known to find other creeks to spawn and return to Taylor Creek the following year when conditions allow. Introduced to Lake Tahoe in 1944, the Kokanees turn from their normal silver and blue color to a brilliant red when they make the trek.